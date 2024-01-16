January 16, 2024

The Global Game Jam – Cyprus returns for second year

By Press Release02
The Global Game Jam - Cyprus 2024 is back!

It is with great pleasure that Cablenet announces its strategic cooperation with the island’s eSports pioneer KINX Gaming, and invites you to the 🌎Global Game Jam – Cyprus 2024, taking place for the second time in Cyprus over January 26-28, 2024.

The gathering is a global celebration of innovation in the video game industry, and we are proud to be given this opportunity by Kinx Gaming to present, together with the Humane Technology Centre and the Centre for Social Innovation, this global three-day event, dedicated to teamwork and entertainment, aiming to create innovative video games.

Get ready for a real, 48-hour marathon, for the development of innovative 🎮 video-games, based on one common theme worldwide for over 800 locations around the world!

Open to all jammers, professional or amateur, whether you are a:

  • Game Programmer
  • Game Designer
  • Game Artist
  • Content Designer
  • Level Designer
  • Sound Designer
  • Gamer
  • Video-game enthusiast

Everyone is welcome to showcase his/her talent and join us in the world of video-game development. So, register now for FREE at: www.globalgamejamcyprus.org/ and be part of this unique experience!

  • 🚩 January 26 at 🕛 3pm until January 28 at🕛 8pm 
  • 📍   Nicosia – European University Cyprus

What to expect:

  • 🔗 Networking: an opportunity to connect with other video game lovers, experienced professionals and potential partners.
  • 🎨 Unlimited Creativity: a chance to create and develop your own video game, alongside a team at Global Game Jam Cyprus 2024. (teams are assigned by the organisers for solo participants).
  • 🏆 Creative fun: we guarantee three days of unforgettable experiences and opportunities in a friendly environment.
