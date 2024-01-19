Cyprus Mail announcement

January 19, 2024

As the Cyprus Mail has been receiving enquiries about the Cyprus Diaspora Forum that will be held in March, it would like to make it clear that it has no involvement at all, either in the organizing or the staging of this forum.

