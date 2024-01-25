January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver
0c950219 f740 4d75 b940 38f0ad5885c7

In today’s episode, House Speaker Annita Demetriou said lifetime benefits for the President and the House speaker need to be abolished.

Meanwhile, a child died at the Makarios hospital after having been rescued from a wooden boat off the coast of Cyprus.

Elsewhere, Archbishop Georgios said gay marriage would negate the gospel.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

