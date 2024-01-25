January 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyUkraineWorld

Zelenskiy: Russia is ‘playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs’

By Reuters News Service01
ukraine's president zelenskiy visits estonia
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for full clarity on the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in a Russian border region and accused Moscow of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war.”

“It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones and the emotions of our society,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video broadcast.

Russian officials accuse Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the Il-76 military transport and said it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war due to take part in a swap.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Ukraine says Russia did not ask it to ensure air space security

Reuters News Service

British billionaire Joe Lewis pleads guilty to US insider trading charges

Reuters News Service

Houthis order US, British nationals to leave Yemen

Reuters News Service

‘Mass casualties’ at UN complex as Israeli forces advance through Khan Younis

Reuters News Service

Saudi Arabia prepares to open first alcohol store for diplomats

Reuters News Service

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own POWs by shooting down plane

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign