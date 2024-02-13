Competitive fish farming sector demands differentiation, managing director says

Levantina Fish managing director Antonis Kimonides said that the fish farming sector is very competitive, necessitating unique, innovative approaches from businesses operating in the industry.
The company recently received a prestigious accolade at the Cyprus Innovation Awards 2023, organised by the Cyprus Employers & Industrialists Federation (Oev), for its groundbreaking fish-feeding solution.
The company’s innovative buoy-like structures, engineered for minimal wave resistance and seamless integration into fish farms, have garnered widespread acclaim for their positive environmental impact.
In a recent interview with local outlet InBusinessNews, Kimonides shed light on the significance of their innovation and shared Levantina Fish’s plans.
Amidst stiff competition within the fish farming sector, Kimonides stressed the vital role of product differentiation in establishing consumer trust.
“Given the intense competition in our industry, businesses must stand out,” he said.
The company has been active for more than 34 years. It specialises in producing high-quality sea bream, sea bass, and more recently, Japanese flounder, available in various forms to cater to diverse markets.
The hallmark innovation that earned Levantina Fish recognition at the Cyprus Innovation Awards 2023 addresses the complexities of fish feeding in aquaculture.
The managing director explained that “feeding fish is a multifaceted process.”
He underscored the importance of considering natural elements, feeding frequency, and environmental impact in this endeavour.
Recognising a gap in feeding systems tailored for offshore fish farming units, Levantina Fish embarked on developing innovative infrastructure.
“There’s a lack of feeding systems designed for offshore fish farms,” he said, prompting the company to focus on designing and developing floating structures resembling buoys.
These buoy-like structures offer minimal resistance to waves, streamline integration into existing farm networks, and provide enhanced environmental protection.
Kimonides highlighted the practical benefits by saying that “these structures enable us to feed up to three million fish simultaneously.”
This methodical approach ensures uniform consumption among fish, mitigating the risk of sea pollution.
Moreover, the adoption of these floating structures contributes to a reduction in the carbon footprint associated with daily operations.
“By minimising the need for boats to transport staff and fish farmers, we’ve significantly reduced our carbon footprint,” he stated.
“Adapting to change is essential for progress,” Kimonides concluded.