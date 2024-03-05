March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus tourism minister leading delegation at Berlin tourism conference

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
itb berlin exhibition
ITB Berlin (photo courtesy of Messe Berlin GmbH)

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis will be undertaking significant diplomatic engagements in Berlin as he leads the Cypriot delegation at the renowned ITB Berlin tourism exhibition, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

The announcement, published by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, noted that during his visit to Germany, Koumis has scheduled political meetings with tourism ministers from Greece, Israel, and Malta.

These meetings, the announcement explained, “aim to foster collaborative efforts and strengthen ties in the tourism sector between Cyprus and these nations”.

Moreover, Koumis is also set to hold discussions with the heads of tourism organisations and airlines operating tourist programmes and routes from Germany to Cyprus.

In addition, he will engage with other key partners headquartered in Germany who predominantly operate routes from other markets.

The ministry also mentioned that the Cypriot pavilion at ITB Berlin spans 350 square metres, featuring participation from around 50 Cypriot tourism companies and collaborators.

Meanwhile, ITB Berlin, which is taking place from 5 to 7 March 2024 on the Berliner Exhibition Grounds, this week reported excellent bookings, amounting to a total of 150,000 square metres, equivalent to over 90 per cent of the display area.

The event’s organisers said that at 87 per cent, international participation in the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show is at a record high.

Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, said that “ITB Berlin is the meeting place for the tourism industry’s entire value chain, once again underlining its global importance as a leading international trade show”.

“The outstanding quality of our senior buyers and excellent bookings reflect upbeat travel demand,” he added.

Moreover, Tobias said that “once again, ITB Berlin is cementing its position as a global expert forum and hub for innovations and trends”.

The Messe Berlin CEO stated that despite rising travel demand, the industry also faces many challenges such as climate change, an energy crisis, the introduction and rise of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as skills shortages.

“They can only be overcome together,” Tobias said.

“That is why it is so important for us to gather all the actors in Berlin so we can benefit from mutual inspiration, learn from each other and work on solutions together,” he concluded.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

