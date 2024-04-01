Ministry launches agricultural fuel subsidy programme

April 1, 2024

The Department of Agriculture, under the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, has unveiled the 7th Call for Applications from April 2, 2024, to June 14, 2024, for the subsidy scheme aimed at beneficiaries of “dyed” agricultural fuel used in vehicles for agricultural purposes.

This initiative extends to farmers, foresters, and beekeepers.

According to a statement relayed by the state’s Press and Information Office (PIO), eligible participants include individuals, legal entities, monasteries, churches, religious organisations, and foresters registered in the Farmers and Agricultural Holdings Registry or involved in the Ex-Area Payments Scheme or Headage Payments Scheme of the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation for the year 2024.

Additionally, beekeepers registered in the Department of Agriculture’s beekeepers’ registry are eligible.

It is noted that potential applicants who are not registered in the Farmers and Agricultural Holdings Registry must complete their registration on the selected e-Services platform “Subsidy Application for Agricultural Fuel” during their electronic application process by entering the number 00-201800000.

Verification of participation in the Beekeepers’ Registry for the year 2024 will be conducted through the database maintained by the Department of Agriculture.

Furthermore, all beneficiaries participating in the Subsidy Scheme for “dyed” agricultural fuel must also engage in and benefit from the Tax Regime for Agricultural “Dyed” Fuel administered by the Customs Department.

They must acquire “dyed” fuel for the specified reporting period and possess eligible fuel-powered vehicles (vans, single cab, double cab, trucks) used for agricultural purposes.

For the Subsidy Scheme for Beekeepers’ fuel, it is emphasised that beneficiaries must be registered in the Department of Agriculture’s Beekeepers’ Registry and maintain a minimum of 50 beehives for transhumance beekeeping, as per the most recent revision of the Registry at the time of application.

Additionally, they must be legal owners of a fuel-powered eligible vehicle (single cab, truck) used for transhumance beekeeping.

All applications will be submitted electronically through the “Cyprus Republic’s Online Portal,” and applicants will receive notifications via email regarding the preliminary approval or rejection of their application.

