April 29, 2024

Full announcement of community council candidates on Tuesday

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The heads and members of community councils, where there is no electoral rival will be announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Electoral Commissioner for the election of mukhtars and community council members of the Nicosia electoral district, Andreas Hadjipakkos said that the proclamation for these individuals, for which no election will be held, will take place at the finance ministry at 4pm.

Earlier candidates for local elections for Kyrenia and Paphos community councils submitted their nominations.

Ahead of the Kyrenia nominations, candidates for Paphos submitted their nominations, with electoral commissioner for Paphos Giorgos Chrysafinis saying that no announcement would be made on the number of candidates.

He said that the announcement will be made tomorrow from Nicosia, when the process is done for all of Cyprus.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

