April 29, 2024

Young talent to shine at Fengaros High

By Eleni Philippou04
Fengaros High, the premier platform for showcasing the brightest young musical talents of Cyprus, is set to return this spring with a new line-up of artists. Organised by Louvana Records, the team behind the popular summer festival Fengaros, Fengaros High promises an evening of original music, creativity and inspiration. Six acts will take the stage of Dali Amphitheatre on May 18.

Participating this year are band5a, BUZZ, JupitersWisdom, Sis I Cracked My Head Open, Sophia Kadi and Velvet Rope. The six acts will be presented by renowned stand-up comedian Champis and at the end of the night DJ extraordinaire Alejjos will be in charge of lightening up the dance floor and playing some of his viral hits.

“Following the success of last year’s event,” say organisers, “High has been establishing itself as the island’s leading platform for young musicians. The aim remains unchanged; to provide artists up to 19 years old with the opportunity to present their art and integrate them into the local music scene. Throughout the entire process, the young artists have been guided by professionals that make up this year’s artistic committee: Marios Takoushis (composer), Athina Kasiou (theatre director), Andrea Solomonides (marketing manager), Viky Kalla (choreographer), Lefteris Moumtzis (producer) and Michalis Karakatsanis (industry expert).”

On May 18, after the young musicians perform, the audience and the artistic committee will vote for their favourite act and the winning musicians will perform at Fengaros Festival this summer held at Kato Drys on August 1, 2 and 3, as well as record their music for free at Studio eleven63.

 

Fengaros High

Music event for young musicians. Led by Louvana Records. May 18. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 6pm. www.fengaros.com/high

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

