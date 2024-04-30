An intimate look at the place of women

Female form and psyche are central to the work of one Cyprus-based artist. SARA DOUEDARI finds out more

In the clutter of her studio, where the air is thick with the scent of oil paints and the walls are adorned with canvases that tell stories, Fani Agisilaou explores the realms of femininity, portraying women not just as figures in a landscape but as complex beings with rich inner worlds. Her approach is deeply rooted in intimism, a style that emphasises the private, personal aspects of an individual’s life, through which she aims to reveal the resilience, beauty, and inherent vulnerability of women.

As a Cypriot artist who has honed her craft in the UK, Fani brings a unique perspective to her work. Her latest series, a collection that serves as a visual diary, captures pivotal moments in the life of a “certain girl,” showcasing her evolution through both personal and observed experiences. This duality in perspective allows Fani to delve deeper into the emotional and psychological complexities of her subjects, making each painting a reflective piece on the nature of being.

“Art, for me, is about capturing the essence of personal experiences and studying the phenomenon of those moments,” Fani explains. “It’s about understanding oneself and allowing others to glimpse that understanding through my work.”

The concept of contemporary art holds a special place in Fani’s creative philosophy. She sees it as a dynamic platform where traditional constraints are dismantled, allowing for a freer expression of ideas and emotions. “Contemporary art breaks boundaries. It’s about dialogue, about challenging perceptions, and most importantly, it’s about the personal stamp each artist leaves on their work,” she says.

Fani draws inspiration from a number of contemporary female artists, including Inès Longevial, Robin Frances Williams and Hope Gangloff, each admired for their distinctive approach to depicting the female form and psyche. “These artists resonate with me because they represent strength, vulnerability and the unapologetic expression of femininity,” she says. Their influence is evident in the way Fani blends softness with boldness, and traditional techniques with modern narratives.

Her artistic vision is intensely personal, often grappling with themes of identity, memory and personal relationships. “I think of my art as a conversation starter, a way to engage with viewers on a deeper level. It’s not just about what’s seen, but also about what’s felt,” she says. This vision is particularly embodied in her portrayals of femininity, which challenge and redefine societal norms and expectations.

“Femininity is a dance between vulnerability and strength. It is fluid, ever evolving, and deeply personal,” says Fani. In her paintings, femininity is not confined to conventional definitions but is depicted as a spectrum of experiences and emotions, from the boldness of striking a defiant pose to the subtlety of a contemplative gaze.

Fani approaches the theme of female sexuality in her work with a nuanced understanding. Her artworks do not overtly dissect female sexuality but instead, present it through layers of personal narrative and metaphorical imagery. “It’s about presenting the lived experiences of women, where sexuality is interwoven with other aspects of their identity,” she says. The personal spaces depicted in her art – be it a room, a house, or a mere backdrop – are metaphors for the personal and intimate aspects of femininity.

Looking forward, Fani is excited about her project Womance, a series of portraits that delve into the intimate friendships and bonds among women. “This project is a celebration of the supportive networks that women create with each other, offering a space of mutual understanding and shared experiences.”

In addition to her personal art projects, Fani harbours a broader vision to enrich the cultural landscape of Cyprus. She aims to establish a multifaceted cultural centre that would merge art, music, literature and education, manifesting her deep commitment as an art teacher to using art as a tool for education and cultural enrichment. “The art scene in Cyprus is vibrant and evolving, but there’s a significant opportunity to further cultivate an environment where various artistic disciplines intersect meaningfully.”

This cultural centre would not only serve as a gallery or event space but as a vibrant community hub where all forms of art coalesce to inspire and educate a diverse audience. Through this endeavour, Fani hopes to forge a new cultural pathway that makes the arts accessible to everyone and nurtures the next generation of Cypriot artists.

Through her thoughtful compositions and sensitive portrayals, Fani Agisilaou continues to invite viewers into the intimate worlds she creates, encouraging them to reflect, resonate and perhaps find a part of themselves within the canvas. Her work is a testament to the power of art to transcend mere visual appreciation and become a medium for profound personal connection and understanding.