Daily News Briefing

April 30, 2024

By Tom Cleaver
In today’s episode, the continuation of the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Amalthea plan is dependent on “favourable circumstances”.

Meanwhile, the price of olive oil has gone up a whopping 105.9 per cent since last Easter.

Elsewhere, the 82-year-old who was jailed for shooting a cable thief in March was handed a presidential pardon and is a free man.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

