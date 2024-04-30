April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son

By Reuters News Service01
02a742e0 066e 11ef afed dcc00b77aae3
Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou confirmed the tragic news on social media

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday night that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died.

Ngannou, 37, posted a black and white photo with his son on social media and wrote, “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy.”
Fellow athletes were among those expressing their condolences, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor.
After leaving the UFC, the French-Cameroonian fighter switched to professional boxing, losing to Tyson Fury in 2023 and to Anthony Joshua last month in his two heavyweight bouts in Saudi Arabia.
Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Real won’t underestimate Bayern, says Ancelotti

Reuters News Service

Vunipola tasered and arrested after violent incident in Majorca pub

Reuters News Service

Double win for Moufflons in Cyprus cricket leagues

Staff Reporter

Bayern’s Kane targets Bundesliga scoring record

Reuters News Service

PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title

Reuters News Service

City keep pressure on Arsenal with win over Forest

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign