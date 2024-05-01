May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Easter weekend activities in the city and villages

By Eleni Philippou01
karolina bobek joqqqe2yyng unsplash

Easter weekend is here! Alongside the main traditional celebrations, a few festivities will take place that aim to bring the whole family together. Easter activities will take place in the capital and in rural villages in the coming days to celebrate the season, Cyprus style.

This weekend, there will be plenty to see and do in Lefkara. Two days of games and food will take place in the Larnaca district village, specifically on Easter Saturday and Monday. On Saturday football matches for children and adults will keep visitors entertained. The game for the youth will take place at 4pm whilst adults will play around 6pm. In the evening, after the midnight church service ends, souvlakia will be offered at the church square. On Monday, the Elementary School of the village will host dancing, music and traditional games whilst the municipality serves souvla.

On Easter Monday, May 6, Aglantzia municipality is organising a day of fun at the square in old Aglantzia. From 5pm onwards, traditional music performances and dances will take place with free entry whilst a children’s corner will offer Easter-themed games and a treasure hunt.

The annual Kokkinotrimithia Easter Games will take place on Monday at 4pm in the elementary school yard. Organised by the Community Council and the PTAs of Kokkinotrimithia schools, the event will have games for old and young and live music ensembles performing traditional songs and tsiattista, while gifts are handed out and plenty of food and drink served.

Vouni village in the Limassol district will also offer plenty of Easter-themed fun this weekend. Besides the traditional religious rituals that take place every day this week, a bingo competition will be held on Easter Sunday at 7.30pm whilst on Easter Monday, a treasure hunt will take visitors throughout the nooks and crannies of the village at 4pm, before another bingo night is held, to wrap up the season in a playful manner. Happy Easter!

 

Easter Monday in Aglantzia

Music, dances and games for the whole family. May 6. Old Aglantzia square, Nicosia. 5pm-7.30pm

Easter Weekend in Lefkara

Football games, souvlakia, music and dancing. May 4 and 6. Lefkara village, Larnaca district

Easter Games in Vouni

Traditional games and more. May 5-6. Vouni village, Limassol district

Kokkinotrimithia Easter Games

Games, music and food. May 6. Kokkinotrimithia Elementary School. 4pm. Free. Tel: 22-872777

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

Demystifying MEU applications in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Municipalities are key players in energy democracy

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Critical week ahead for Cyprus’

Jonathan Shkurko

Kombos discusses bilateral relations with Indonesian counterpart

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Over 7,000 candidates vie for 3,200 offices in June elections

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign