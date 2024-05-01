May 1, 2024

Trade unions celebrate Labour Day across Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Cyprus’ two largest trade union Sek and Peo will be holding a series of events on Wednesday to celebrate Labour Day.

Peo will be holding a series of marches across the island and specifically in Nicosia they will be holding a joint march with Turkish Cypriot trade unions.

Meanwhile, at the Sek offices a gathering will be held, where general secretary of the union Andreas Matsas will speak.

Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou has been invited to speak at the event.

