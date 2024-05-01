May 1, 2024

Live music around Cyprus to enjoy next week

By Eleni Philippou
As we are in the Holy Week, Easter celebrations may have taken over the events’ agenda, yet cultural happenings will soon return. Next week, a series of live music performances will take place all around the island starting with a swing and jazz set in Trimiklini.

The Workin’ Trio (Charis Ioannou, Christos Yerolatsitis and Marios Spyrou) will set up their saxophones, drums and organ at John’s Restaurant on Thursday, May 9, to perform an evening set of uplifting swing grooves, blended with gospel, New Orleans and jazz tunes.

On the following evening, Triple Soul will take over the stage at Billy Jo Sports and Rock Bar in Limassol for a night of soul and funky beats. Since 2010, this Limassol-based band (George Kalopedis, George Krasides, Constantinos Paouros, Evelthon Michaelides and Andonis Polycarpou) has been setting the stage on fire with their electrifying performances, fusing together soul, funk and jazz.

Meanwhile in Paphos, O’Neills Irish Bar & Grill will host the band Mid-Life Crisis on Saturday, May 11, as they perform some of the best rock hits from the 70s onwards and popular cover songs. The five-piece band will take the stage around 8.30pm to present their lively set.

With a rather different mood, a concert will take place at the Cyprus Wine Museum on May 12 as part of the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series. The Stabat Mater: Pergolesi concert will feature Anoki von Arx (mezzo-soprano), Vasiliki Konstantinou (soprano) and Milena Romanova (piano).

They will perform the Stabat Mater sequence, a 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary, which portrays her suffering as Jesus Christ’s mother during his crucifixion. The title comes from its first line, Stabat Mater Dolorosa, which means “the sorrowful mother was standing” and has been set to music by many Western composers, including Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, whose work will be presented. It is performed all year round, especially at Easter.

The Sunday performance will commence at 7pm and will also include works by JS Bach, Handel, Chopin and Beethoven. The same concert will also be presented to Paphos audiences on May 20, hosted at Technopolis 20.

 

Swing Grooves

With the Workin’ Trio. May 9. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997

Triple Soul

Live soul, funk and jazz. May 10. Billy Jo Sports and Rock Bar, Limassol. 9pm. €10. Tel: 7008-7030

Mid-Life Crisis

Local cover band plays live. May 11. O’Neills Irish bar & Grill, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 26-935888

Stabat Mater: Pergolesi

Easter concert with Anoki von Arx (mezzo-soprano), Vasiliki Konstantinou (soprano) and Milena Romanova (piano). May 12. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. 7pm. €15. Tel: 25-873808, 99-907636

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

