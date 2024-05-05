May 5, 2024

Extreme weather causes power cuts across island

By Tom Cleaver040
Lightning 199651 960 720
File photo

Damage caused by extreme weather caused power cuts to hit across the island on Easter Sunday.

A yellow weather warning had been issued on Saturday for storms, with Cyprus’ electricity network having borne the brunt of the weather.

On Sunday morning in the Nicosia district, the village of Yerakies was without power, while in the Limassol district, the villages of Arsos, Mandria, Omodos, Pera Pedi, and Vasa Koilaniou were all without power.

In the Paphos district, the villages of Ayios Ioannis, Ayios Nikolaos, Philousa Kelokedharon, Yeroskipou, Kedares, Koloni, Mesana, Praitori, and Salamiou were all also without power.

The yellow weather warning is in place until 7pm. Electricity is expected to be restored to all of the affected areas by midday.

image
