May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsCyprus Business News

How purpose and inclusivity are redefining premium brands

By CM Guest Columnist05
By Dimitris Ioannides

In a world where consumer expectations are continuously evolving, premium brands like Lego have embraced purpose and inclusivity not just as ethical imperatives, but as strategic business drivers. At the recent Creative Equals’ RISE 2024 event, Carolina Teixeira, Lego’s director of brand marketing, highlighted how these elements are crucial in bolstering Lego’s position as a leading brand. “Purpose and inclusivity are key drivers of meaningfulness and difference, which are key drivers of price inelasticity,” Teixeira noted.

At Purpose Communications, we resonate deeply with this approach. Established as a PR agency dedicated to helping brands find and redefine their core purposes, we understand that integrating purpose and inclusivity into business models isn’t merely about ‘ticking boxes’. It is about crafting authentic narratives that drive meaningful engagement and sustainable business growth.

Our mission at Purpose Communications has always been to illuminate the path for brands striving to connect genuinely with their audiences. The insights shared by Teixeira at RISE 2024 reinforce what we advocate for every day: that integrating inclusivity and purpose into your brand strategy isn’t just good ethics—it’s good business. It transforms brands from mere products and services into beloved and enduring symbols of values and vision.

The business case for purpose and inclusivity

The panel discussion at RISE 2024 also included perspectives from other industry leaders like Becky Verano from Reckitt and Chelsea Football Club’s CFO, Adriel Lares, who jointly underscored the tangible business benefits of inclusive practices. From enhancing brand differentiation, to overcoming barriers with innovative technologies, the path forward is clear: inclusivity not only enhances brand perception, but also drives real business results.

Lego’s commitment to making “play a birthright” and ensuring their products reach and resonate with all children exemplifies the win-win of inclusivity. Similarly, Reckitt’s success with campaigns that resonate on a human level—such as Vanish’s efforts to enhance autism understanding—illustrates how brands can lead with compassion and creativity.

At Purpose Communications, we specialise in helping brands integrate these essential values into their business strategies. Whether you’re looking to redefine your brand identity or enhance your market positioning, our team of experts is equipped to guide you through the complexities of purpose-driven branding.

Are you ready to transform your brand into a beacon of purpose and inclusivity? Contact Purpose Communications today, to begin your journey towards meaningful brand differentiation and sustainable growth. Let us help you craft a narrative that not only stands out in the market, but also stands for something significant. Visit our website or reach out directly to start your consultation. Together, we can make your brand not only recognised, but revered.

Purpose is not just in our name, it’s our commitment to you.

* Dimitris Ioannides is the Founder and CEO of Purpose Communications

