May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Grand opening of Beon active office in Paphos

By Press Release01
Grand opening of Beon active office in Paphos

INEX, a full-scale developer in Cyprus, held a launch event for Beon active office recently, marking the official opening of this innovative workplace. The event, which took place at Beon’s Event Space in Paphos, gave distinguished guests the opportunity to see up close and tour the modern, highly aesthetic spaces, and get to know first-hand the features and technologies.

Designed with flexibility and comfort in mind, Beon features 20+ office typologies – from private headquarter offices to sharing spaces – providing flexible solutions and meeting every business need. The modern design and functional layout of the building encourage creativity and communication, while easy transformation of the spaces offers perfect adaptability.

Beon active office is the ideal ready to move-in solution for companies of all sizes: from a growing start-up or a small business to companies that wish to find a space that can function as their headquarters. The active office concept essentially constitutes the new norm in professional spaces, offering an innovative environment that interacts with employees and constantly adapts to their needs. Moreover, Beon active office provides memberships for anyone who needs a perfect place to work. All the future resident needs is a computer, and everything else has been carefully considered and provided: from access to coffee point to private soundproof meeting rooms. Access to the building is provided via Face-ID technology.

In addition to flexible workspaces, Beon offers its tenants premium amenities that set it apart from conventional workspaces. These include sophisticated technological solutions, such as smart lighting, climate control systems and fully automated solutions that offer seamless connectivity.

Multi-purpose spaces create the feeling of a living community of people, outdoor terrasses are ideal for relaxation, collaboration or working outside, as well as special areas suitable for inspiration, brainstorming and new ideas. Beon is also equipped with delivery lockers for easy and safe delivery of parcels and through the specially designed app, tenants can order coffee, drinks and snacks from RAY coffee bar located in the building, while by the end of the year a Gastro Bistro MODE will also start its operation.

Beon is also a community hub with its own event hall for big gatherings and small community events. The space can be transformed in different ways and can be used for different occasions, such as conferences, training sessions, banquets, meet-ups, presentations and many more.

Grand opening of Beon active office in Paphos

It’s also worth mentioning that Beon is designed with the sustainable goal of minimising its environmental footprint, through practices and methods that include everything from energy-efficient lighting to pollution reduction systems. These methods have helped the building to reduce the electricity consumption, while indoor air quality is constantly monitored to calculate carbon dioxide emissions and volatile organic compound levels (TVOC).

For more information about Beon active office, visit: beon.center.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

How purpose and inclusivity are redefining premium brands

CM Guest Columnist

Leonardo Hotels launch The Grand Resort Limassol

Press Release

New round of coastal flats, villas for sale from Altamira

Press Release

EKO Cyprus debuts new spot by TBWA\Entelia

Press Release

Cablenet appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Press Release

10 lucky Lidl Plus app users to win UEFA EURO 2024 tickets

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign