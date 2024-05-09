May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aircraft being used to fight Ayios Sylas fire

By Nikolaos Prakas02
fire limassol

A fire in Ayios Sylas, Limassol, was raging out of control on Thursday, firefighting aircraft were being used to help extinguish it.

According to the latest update the fire is moving towards the industrial area of Ayios Sylas.

The spokesman of the fire service, Andreas Kettis, said the aerial firefighting also included a helicopter of the British Bases. Firemen from the British Bases, as well as a fire truck with teams from the organised volunteer groups “KITAS” and “SOS” were also helping out.

Winds blowing in the area are strong, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

Four fire trucks from the Limassol Fire Service had already been on the scene, while there was also an airplane from the forestry department, and a helicopter from the police helping.

The fire broke out at around 11am.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

