May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

73-year-old jailed for repeated illegal employment

By Staff Reporter02
handcuffs 07
File photo

A 73-year-old man has been jailed by the Famagusta district court for six months for the illegal employment of a foreign worker, it was announced on Friday.

The man had been sentenced last June to four months in prison suspended for three years. The four-month sentence was activated after he was caught the second time for the same offence.

With the addition of two months for the second violation of the law, in total he will now serve six months, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

House unanimously rejects Christodoulides’ police law change

Tom Cleaver

House president hails 20 years since EU accession

Jean Christou

Bank of Cyprus issues call to shareholders for electronic dividend payment

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Efforts continue to battle Limassol fire

Tom Cleaver

EAC poles a ‘serial killer of vultures’

Jean Christou

Gaza aid ship waiting off Ashdod coast

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign