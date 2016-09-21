Romanian tourist killed in beach buggy accident

A 29-year-old Romanian woman tourist was killed in a traffic collision late on Tuesday evening in Protaras.

The fatal accident occurred at around 11.15pm on the Protaras to Cape Greco road when a saloon car collided with a beach buggy.

The saloon car driven by a 49-year-old Cyprus resident was travelling towards Ayia Napa when a beach buggy coming from the opposite direction in the wrong lane collided with the left side of the car.

The buggy driver, a 32-year-old Romanian man, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured sternum. His 29-year-old wife, who had been a passenger, died from her injuries on the way to Paralimni General hospital.

The saloon car driver was also slightly injured and taken to hospital. He underwent a breathalyser test which proved negative while the results of the buggy driver’s test are being examined.

All three in the accident had been wearing seatbelts. Both vehicles were severely damaged by the collision.

Police said that the couple arrived in Cyprus on September 14 and were scheduled to leave the island on Wednesday evening.

A post mortem will be carried out on Wednesday by state coroner Nicholas Charalambous at Larnaca General hospital to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.