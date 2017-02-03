A minute with Natalia Mavromoustaki Social worker, Ambassador of the Cyprus Samaritans

Where do you live?

I live in the beautiful Paphos, the new European Capital of Culture. I live in a nice quite neighborhood surrounded by fields and trees. I grew up in this neighborhood and I have one dog and five cats.

Best childhood memory?

My childhood had many beautiful memories as I was always a happy child and very sociable, and many times too much of a chatterbox. One of my fondest memories, was when my father built me a real life dolls house in the garden. It was beautiful, it was made of wood, it had two floors and was painted pale pink. I spent many days in there with my dolls and cassette music.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

My favourite restaurants are Happy Island and Romantica in Kato Paphos. My favourite dish at Happy island is steak diane, and in Romantica the chicken curry with rice. I also love Let them in Cake in Paphos as they serve so many fresh options every day.

What did you have for breakfast?

A glass of lemon and water, followed by oats and honey.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I enjoy both night and day. In the day time I feel that living in Paphos I can enjoy the beautiful scenery as my home is next to the seaside and the calm sea makes me feel calm. Also in the day time I can make the most of shopping, charity events and catching up with friends. The night time I can start the evening off by relaxing having a nice meal, followed by going out to dance with my friends as I love to dance and then finish off watching a good movie. My ideal day would involve the above, anything new with an adventure, life is too short to sit around.

Best book ever read?

Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl – a wonderful story of a young girl I really admire, and I Neraida sto Potami by Eirini Papa, which takes you back in time and fills your mind with imagination and peaceful images.

Favourite film of all time?

Home Alone is one of my favourite childhood movies, I watch it every year on Christmas Eve. My other favourite movie is Princess Diaries, I think I know every single line off by heart.

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

My favourite trip would definitely be in 2016 when I represented Wales in Paris, in an international beauty pageant with girls from all over the world, and I gained 8th position. Wales is my mother’s country, and I was the Welsh winner for 2016, which then led me to international finals. My dream trip is to visit India, or the Philippines with a humanitarian programme and volunteer in a school or orphanage.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t follow the hits in the charts, so in my car you can hear anything from Jamiroquai to Luther Vandross to Laura White and Eros Ramazzoti.

What is always in your fridge?

Yoghurt, strawberry jam, cheese, avocado

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I love the countryside so my dream home would definitely be in a rural area surrounded by a big garden full of flowers and trees. I don’t mind the location, as long as it is safe. I really like traditional looking houses, so bricks and warm colours would be my chosen exterior. I also like big glass windows with window sills on the outside and inside. The interior of the house would definitely have a wooden floor, pastel colour furniture, spotlights and a warm fire place. I also love conservatories.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would bring back loved family members as I miss them very much, and I would also like to go out with Michael Jackson and Anne Frank, my all time heroes.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Laugh, smile and eat cake and dance, I absolutely love cake and would eat it all day if I could but don’t.I also have done ballet all my life so dancing would make me forget. I would try and spend time with my loved ones.

What is your greatest fear?

Death. I can handle and deal will everything, but death is something I am very scared of. Other than that I am not scared of anything else.