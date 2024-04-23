April 23, 2024

Childhood bullying: forms, signs and how to help victims

Bullying is a pervasive issue that affects individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and social statuses. It manifests in various forms, ranging from physical aggression to subtle acts of exclusion and cyberbullying.

And one of its most alarming and traumatising aspects is childhood and school bullying. According to findings from a study conducted by the Paedagogical Institute, in collaboration with the University of Cyprus, and presented at a House Education Committee meeting in September 2023, one in five pupils in Cyprus is a victim of school bullying.

Yet initiatives like the Hope for Children Helpline 1466 are an effective tool in the fight against bullying and therefore deserve our support. The Helpline enjoys the support of XM, a world-renowned, multi-licensed investment services international group of companies, which recognises the importance of social contribution for a better world, offering equal rights to all.

Forms and signs of bullying

Understanding childhood bullying’s different forms and signs is the first step in responding to an issue that can have lasting consequences on a person’s life. Bullying can take many forms, and the most common of them include physical bullying, verbal bullying, social bullying and cyberbullying.

Sudden changes in mood, such as becoming withdrawn, anxious, or depressed, decreased self-esteem or self-confidence, difficulty sleeping or frequent nightmares and loss of interest in activities they once enjoyed are some of the emotional signs exhibited by victims of bullying. Behavioural signs that also call for parents’ attention are changes in eating habits, increased aggression or irritability, difficulty concentrating or a sudden decline in academic performance. A sudden loss of friends or a difficulty making or maintaining friendships is another indicator a child may be subject to bullying. Cyberbullying signs are sometimes difficult to observe, since children can develop ways to hide evidence of such activities, but an unexplained withdrawal from social media or online activities, combined with the emotional and behavioural signs mentioned above, can alarm parents or guardians.

How to help bullying victims

If you believe a child in your care is being bullied, or if they confide in you about being a victim of bullying, the first thing you need to do is to listen calmly and offer your support.

As is the case with all complex issues, seeking professional help can be the next step in addressing the situation. This is where the Hope for Children Helpline 1466 can be of valuable assistance and support to kids facing any type of abuse and neglect, such as bullying, physical or sexual abuse, cyberbullying, grooming etc., and to parents seeking guidance on issues related to their children. It operates on a 24-hour basis, 365 days a year, free of charge, and is available nationwide in Cyprus, both for Greek and English speakers.

XM has been an active sponsor of the Hope for Children Helpline 1466 since 2016, as part of the Healthcare & Wellbeing initiatives of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme. Thanks to this ongoing support, the Helpline is assured its continued operation, playing its vital role in fighting bullying and building a healthier, safer and more inclusive society for generations to come.

This sponsorship is another initiative of XM‘s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, which includes actions aimed at creating a better world, with equal opportunities and rights for everyone, both locally and internationally.

