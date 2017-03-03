World Industrial & Marine Association (WIMA) in Cyprus

The non-profit business association of marine oriented companies expands its activities to Cyprus

A large number of Cypriot and foreign shipping companies that operate in Cyprus took part in the Conference and Exhibition of the World Industrial & Marine Association (WIMA).

The event was held in Limassol on 22 February and aimed to brief local companies and bodies from the shipping sector about WIMA’s activities in Greece and elsewhere in the world.

Within the framework of the event, presentations were made on the philosophy, operation and actions of WIMA. In addition, visitors had the opportunity to participate in discussions on the role of welders in the correct operation of ships, the importance of predictive maintenance in the operation of a ship, the performance and effectiveness of different management methods and the environmental repercussions associated with the sector. The presentations were given by representatives of companies-members of WIMA with an international presence and lengthy experience in shipping.

In his address, the chairman of the Board of Directors of WIMA, Mr Elias Hajiefremidis, outlined WIMA’s objectives and vision and explained how a shipping company can benefit from cooperating with the association’s international network. The aim for setting up WIMA was and continues to be the need to create successful synergy between companies active in shipping. “With 11 years of experience, WIMA is made up of members selected on the basis of strict evaluation criteria, offering them a platform to exchange views and expertise as well as direct personal communication.”

Referring to WIMA’s visit to Cyprus, Mr Hajiefremidis said that after the Association’s participation the past years in a number of business delegations throughout the world, Cyprus was chosen as its next strategic destination. “Cyprus constitutes a strategic choice to consolidate closer channels of communication and cooperation with local companies and bodies active in the shipping sector,” he noted.