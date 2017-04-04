Greek Cypriot side ready to resume talks immediately, Anastasiades says

The Greek Cypriot side is ready to resume reunification talks immediately, stalled after parliament passed a regulation for public schools to commemorate the 1950 Enosis (union with Greece) referendum, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

Speaking upon his arrival at a luncheon hosted by the Maltese ambassador, Anastasiades said he hoped there would be grounds for resumption of the talks in the near future.

“Our position remains that we are prepared at any moment to continue the dialogue that will help us, we expect, achieve a solution,” the president said.

Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci met for dinner on Sunday but nothing concrete came out about the resumption of the talks.

Anastasiades declined to comment when asked whether the Turkish Cypriot side did not listen to Greek Cypriot concerns.

“The entire effort is focused on our desire for a settlement of the Cyprus problem,” he said, adding that he could not predict whether the Turkish stance would change after the April 16 referendum in Turkey.

The talks were suspended when Akinci walked out of a meeting in mid-February, claiming that a House decision that schools commemorate a 1950 referendum advocating Enosis, had been a shift in the-long standing position of the Greek Cypriot side for a bicommunal, bizonal federal solution in Cyprus.

He wanted the decision revoked before returning to the table. A compromise, turning over decisions on school commemorations to the education ministry is expected to go to a vote next Friday.