April 4th, 2017 Cyprus, Health 0 comments

Toxic clue found

A brand of superglue found in the market has been identified as being toxic, the labour inspection department warned on Tuesday.

The instant glue, from Osaka, Japan, has the barcode 019024800001. It contains chloroform in quantities exceeding 0.1 per cent, which is against the law.

Chloroform is extremely toxic and carcinogenic, causes damage to internal organs and irritates eyes and skin.

The labour inspection department urged people who have purchased the product not to use it, to return it to the place where they have bought it, and to contact the department by calling 22-405609, 22-405637 or 22-405608.

Information