Joseph Borghese appointed St. Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy

By Press Release08
St. Kitts and Nevis appoint Joseph Borghese as FDI Special Envoy

In a strategic effort to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) initiatives, the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has appointed His Excellency Joseph Borghese as Special Envoy for Foreign Direct Investments. H.E. Mr. Borghese, is a global entrepreneur, known for his remarkable ability to bridge diverse markets and cultures through innovative business strategies. With ventures spread across multiple continents, he excels in identifying unique opportunities in complex international markets. His entrepreneurial journey reflects a deep understanding of global economic dynamics and a commitment to sustainable business practices that benefit local and international communities alike.

The Ceremony of presenting the instrument of appointment to H.E. Borghese, was held recently by the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Liewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

During the ceremony of the presentation of the Instrument of Appointment, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Douglas, who also served as the longest serving Prime Minister of the country from 1995 to 2015, stated: “It’s my pleasure and honor on behalf of the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis to have presented you a commission that sets out that you are now the Special Envoy of Saint Kitts and Nevis for Foreign Direct Investments, and that you shall fulfill your duties on behalf of our Government and People with honour and with distinction”.

Thanking the Minister, H.E Joseph Borghese replied: “I am really honoured to be appointed as Special Envoy for FDIs and I will work hard to implement sustainable investment projects in Saint Kitts & Nevis”.

The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is a member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the United Nations. It serves as the financial capital of the Eastern Caribbean, hosting the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange, and the Eastern Caribbean Regulatory Commission.

The appointment of H.E. Mr. Borghese to this rank is a testament to the country’s dedication to improving its global economic stance through the advancement of FDI and digital FDI initiatives.

The Special Envoy position, a distinguished role within diplomatic law, is assigned to high-ranking diplomats or eminent individuals.

There are very few such Special Envoys worldwide representing various countries where these envoys are charged with the broad representation of their nations across international arenas. Unlike resident ambassadors, who are stationed in specific locations, Special Envoys are tasked with wider responsibilities, encompassing extensive geographic regions and major international organisations, such as the United Nations and the European Union.

Special Envoys are chosen to work as surrogates for the Heads of the States, Heads of Governments and Foreign Ministers on a particular issue that requires sustained, high-level attention.

In his new diplomatic role, H.E Mr. Borghese will advise the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the government on a variety of investment issues. His aim will be to diversify the economy with the support of nationals who obtained citizenship by investment. The focus will be on reinvestments in the areas of renewable energy, technology, hospitality, shipping and sustainable agriculture.

In addition, Mr. Borghese will facilitate dialogue with European Union and other officials from international and intragovernmental organizations to explore and expand revenue sources. He will also be responsible for communicating with international development funds and investment funds that choose St. Kitts and Nevis for their FDI projects.

H.E Borghese’s appointment as Special Envoy for FDI is a pivotal move by the Government of Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to fortify its economic framework, attract foreign investments, and affirm its status as a premier hub for business innovation and growth. For more information, please visit: www.gov.kn

About Joseph Borghese:

H.E Joseph Borghese holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Education, alongside Master’s degrees in Social Work and International Relations. A visionary entrepreneur and humanitarian, he has been recognised and honoured by the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. He serves as the group chairman of Borghese Ventures Ltd/Borghese Family Office. H.E Borghese is also the founder of “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center and Co-Founder of Pundi X 365. He is passionate about the potential of blockchain and AI-powered solutions to automate financial decision-making. Borghese is a leading strategist and entrepreneur who has secured significant partnership deals globally. His expertise spans innovation and fintech, investments funds, strategic management, international business development, international relations, and diplomacy.

H.E. Borghese also serves as the Treasurer of the Australian-Cypriot Business Association under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

In 2019, he was awarded the Cyprus Young Entrepreneur Award, and in 2023, honoured as the first Cypriot to receive the prestigious ‘Académico Honorario’ (Honorary Academic) title from the Academia Nacional de Historia y Geografía in collaboration with the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

