May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl offering swappable cards of UEFA EURO 2024 stars

By Press Release01
Lidl offering swappable cards of UEFA EURO 2024 stars

As the Official Partner of the UEFA EURO 2024 TM and wishing to bring football fans even closer together, LIdl presents a special collection of trading cards, featuring the most popular stars of European football.

Specifically, over May 2-July 17, 2024, with every €35 of purchases, and with no extra charge at the cashier, customers at any Lidl store can get three collectible exchange cards to play the Match Attax All Stars game, in which two players attempt to defeat each other by scoring more goals.

In addition, the wider public will have the opportunity to complete the collection experience by owning this year’s UEFA EURO 2024 TM album for €1.99.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Joseph Borghese appointed St. Kitts and Nevis Special Envoy

Press Release

Chestertons Global launches in Cyprus

Press Release

OPAP Cyprus supports Red Cross efforts eighth year running

Press Release

Riana Raouna Gallery to host Matete Martini solo show

Press Release

Grand opening of Beon active office in Paphos

Press Release

How purpose and inclusivity are redefining premium brands

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign