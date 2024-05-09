May 9, 2024

Leventis provides special experiences for art lovers

By Eleni Philippou00
Culture, art and theatre lovers rejoice, this event is for you! As the AG Leventis Gallery continues celebrating its 10th anniversary, it presents an evening that blends the worlds of art and theatre.

It teams up with Alpha Square to host a potpourri night of theatrical performances by Rothko, Waxman, Bacon, Freud, Picasso and Da Vinci. What’s more, the performance on May 17 also celebrates International Museum Day 2024 on May 18.

On Friday 17, gallery visitors will watch excerpts from theatrical performances that have been presented over the 10 years of operation of the gallery with artistic themes. Specifically, audiences will see a fantastic painter and five historically significant artists who changed the art of their time: Mark Rothko from the play Red, Jonathan Waxman from The Invisible Side, Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud from the play Bacon\Freud, Pablo Picasso from the play A Picasso and Leonardo Da Vinci from the English-language adaptation A Portrait for Mona Lisa.

Actors Varnavas Kyriazis and Andreas Araouzos will bring the plays to life and gather visitors on the ground floor of the gallery for a unique evening of theatre, art and culture.

More events at AG Leventis Gallery will celebrate International Museum Day this month. On May 16, a musical event will take place as part of the temporary exhibition 1, 2, 3… Paint! featuring Barking Cats Radio Station, an independent online radio and collective dedicated to the global underground electronic scene. Billy D, one of the founders whose deep passion for music has amassed him a vast collection of records, will be spinning minimalist electronic tracks and more.

On May 18, the gallery will collaborate with APAC Labs to present the great potential of new technologies for the study and analysis of works of art. The event will focus on 2D and 3D documentation, analysis, processing and visualisation of works of art and cultural heritage objects from the collections of the gallery.

Visitors will be able to learn more about these methods and their application on works of art from the gallery’s collections whilst also meeting expert researchers of the Cyprus Institute’s (CyI) laboratories who will share their knowledge and experiences.

 

Rothko, Waxman, Bacon, Freud, Picasso, Da Vinci

Theatrical performances by Alpha Square. May 17. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-668838, [email protected]

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

