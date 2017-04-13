Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57

The comedian, who was best known as a writer and a member of the cast of the comedy series ‘Chappelle’s Show’, passed away on Wednesday (12.04.17) after a bravely fought battle with leukaemia, his publicist Domenick Nati confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the sad news was announced, tributes have flooded in for the late comedian – who was the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy – on social media.

Ice Cube wrote on his Twitter account: “Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy.

“He took a chance on a young director in The Player’s Club. Always made me laugh. RIP.”

Whilst, alongside a praying emoji, The Weekend shared: “Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy.”

50 Cent took to Instagram, where he uploaded a picture of Charlie and captioned it: “R.I.P to my man Charlie Murphy. We just worked together in POWER. GOD BLESS.”

And Chance The Rapper shared his sadness at Charlie’s passing, writing: “Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you,” whilst Russell Simmons paid tribute to his late pal.

He wrote: “Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn, I loved Charlie Murphy.”

Fellow comedian Chris Rock added: “We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time. Charlie Murphy RIP.”

A final post on Charlie’s own Twitter account was sent just hours before his death was announced.

It reads: “One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.”