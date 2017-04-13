Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57

April 13th, 2017

Charlie Murphy has died at the age of 57

The comedian passed away on Wednesday after battling leukaemia

The comedian, who was best known as a writer and a member of the cast of the comedy series ‘Chappelle’s Show’, passed away on Wednesday (12.04.17) after a bravely fought battle with leukaemia, his publicist Domenick Nati confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the sad news was announced, tributes have flooded in for the late comedian – who was the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy – on social media.
Ice Cube wrote on his Twitter account: “Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy.

“He took a chance on a young director in The Player’s Club. Always made me laugh. RIP.”

Whilst, alongside a praying emoji, The Weekend shared: “Rest In Peace Charlie Murphy.”

50 Cent took to Instagram, where he uploaded a picture of Charlie and captioned it: “R.I.P to my man Charlie Murphy. We just worked together in POWER. GOD BLESS.”

And Chance The Rapper shared his sadness at Charlie’s passing, writing: “Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you,” whilst Russell Simmons paid tribute to his late pal.

He wrote: “Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn, I loved Charlie Murphy.”

Fellow comedian Chris Rock added: “We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time. Charlie Murphy RIP.”

A final post on Charlie’s own Twitter account was sent just hours before his death was announced.

It reads: “One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.”

