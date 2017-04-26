Learning about film with Cyprus Film Days

The biggest film event on our island, Cyprus Film Days International festival, is set to take both Limassol and Nicosia by storm as of Thursday by offering the chance to watch, learn and experience world cinema.

Both the Rialto theatre in Limassol and Zena Palace Cinema in Nicosia will host a long-list of film screenings, while the festival will also offer a number of parallel events to get any filmgoer who wants to know what goes on behind the action excited.

The festival will host two important film professionals to lead their own workshops. The first, on Saturday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, will be with internationally acclaimed cinematographer Phil Meheux BSc. The man who was the director of photography on a number of Bond movies will present a masterclass entitled 50 Years Behind the Camera. During the masterclass Meheux will discuss the ins and outs of working as a cinematographer in feature films.

The next big name who will present the workshop An A to Z of Directing Actors, will be writer and director Richard Kwietniowski – who has worked with the likes of actors John Hurt, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Minnie Driver. During the workshop, which will take place on Sunday from 4pm until 5.30pm, Kwietniowski will demonstrate that you don’t need a theatre background or a technical brain to direct cinema. Based on personal experience, this presentation offers 26 modest and occasionally eccentric suggestions to maximise the magical combination of performer and camera.

Kwietniowski will also give a practical workshop for filmmakers and actors on May 1 from 10am until 5pm under the name Visual Storytelling.

The essence of cinema lies in what is not spoken. How should directors and actors approach scenes with little or no dialogue? How can an audience still be engaged dramatically and emotionally? A total of six actors and six directors will be selected to participate in the practical workshop which includes director planning, scene staging, camera positioning and the specific demands of acting-to-camera. The workshop may be observed by anyone who does not wish to participate in the practical part.

All workshops will take place at Zena Palace Cinema and are free of charge but to secure a place you must apply to info@cyprusfilmdays.com.

50 Years Behind the Camera

Masterclass with cinematographer Phil Meheux BSC. April 29 Zena Palace Cinema, Nicosia. 3.30pm-5.30pm. Free. Register at info@cyprusfilmdays.com

An A to Z of Directing Actors

Workshop with writer and director Richard Kwietniowski. April 30. Zena Palace Cinema, Nicosia. 4pm-5.30pm. Free. Register at info@cyprusfilmdays.com

Visual Storytelling

Practical workshop with writer and director Richard Kwietniowski. May 1. Zena Palace Cinema, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. Free. Register at info@cyprusfilmdays.com