Cyprus problem on state department agenda

April 29th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Thomas A Shannon, Jr, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

The Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, Alexandros Zenon, will be in Washington next week for a series of meetings with US Administration officials.

He leaves on Tuesday for a two-day visit, during which he will discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, security concerns, anti-terrorism issues, bilateral and regional matters.

Zenon saidt he will see officials from the State Department, the Pentagon, the National Security Council and the Congress.
He is set to meet Thomas A Shannon, Jr, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

