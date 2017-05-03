Papadopoulos accuses Cybc journalist of having an agenda

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos attracted criticism on Wednesday after he accused a reporter working for the state broadcaster of acting on someone’s instructions after the latter reportedly suggested that the party had contributed in the election of former president Demetris Christofias.

It happened on a morning news show on CyBC when Stavros Kyprianou reminded the Diko chairman that his party helped get Christofias elected in the second round of the 2008 poll.

“… I understand you have instructions from someone …,” Papadopoulos said. Kyprianou replied that it was insulting to suggest such a thing but Papadopoulos repeated the claim.

The reporter stood his ground however, telling Papadopoulos that he was not a member of any party.

“We are independent reporters who operate without bias. Your statement is unfortunate (and) you are completely wrong,” Kyprianou said.

The incident was criticised on social media, with punters reminding that Papadopoulos’ father, Tassos, had accused reporters and others of being on the take just because they supported the Annan plan – a UN reunification blueprint overwhelmingly rejected by Greek Cypriots in 2004.

Others criticised the arrogance of the young politician, noting that it was a trait others had displayed before him.

In February 21, 2008, during a news show on private Mega television, Christofias, annoyed by a question put to him by the reporter said: “You are asking the next president of the Republic.” That was days before winning the presidential election.