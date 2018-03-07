Foul play ruled out in court blaze

Authorities have ruled out foul play in a fire that caused extensive damage to one of the buildings housing district and criminal courts in Nicosia last month, MPs said on Wednesday.

The February 27 blaze was discussed behind closed doors before the House legal affairs committee and although MPs did not publicly disclose what the authorities believed was the cause, it appeared that it was some sort of malfunction as a result of shoddy work.

Committee chairman, Disy MP Giorgos Georgiou told reporters that investigators had ruled out foul play in relation with the fire and a subsequent explosion on the first floor of building four, which houses the district’s criminal court.

State broadcaster CyBC reported last night that experts were focusing on a boiler which apparently wasn’t installed properly.

Akel MP Aristos Damianou said issues were raised and some people were responsible for the apparent mess.

He spoke of antiquated installations, which jeopardised safety and affected the smooth operation of the Nicosia district court.

The MP questioned why certain measures recommended by the fire service years ago had not been implemented.

“The incident smacks of negligence on behalf of various authorities and obviously there are responsibilities,” he said.