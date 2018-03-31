Man injured in truck fire (updated)

A man was injured early on Saturday after a fire broke out in a tanker truck in Larnaca during maintenance work.

Police said they were notified about the fire in the truck on the premises of Petrolina fuel company on the Dhekelia road.

The fire service put out the blaze before it spread. The tank, which usually carries gas, was empty.

Police said the truck had been parked in a secure location where it was meant to be cleaned by the two workers when the fire broke out.

One of the workers who were on the tank at the time tried to get away but fell from around 2.50 metres and injured his legs. His condition is not considered serious.

The fire caused damage to the rear of the truck and the area where it was parked.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said it appeared the blaze started because the workers were using a petrol-fuelled pressure washer and that probably ignited the vapours in the vicinity.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said the fire was a classic example of the danger faced by the residents of the area on a daily basis.

Saturday’s incident “simply confirms once more our great fears and the huge fight we are putting up to remove these installations from our city and our district as soon as possible. People must realise that getting rid of the fuel installations is not only a financial matter but foremost a matter of safety.”