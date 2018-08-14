Burglar breaks into Paphos guesthouse, steals bags

Mobile phones and bags were stolen on Tuesday from a guesthouse rented out by tourists in Kato Paphos by an unknown man, who during his escape crashed his car and abandoned the scene, police said.

Paphos police are investigating the burglary that took place at 5.30am Tuesday morning, when a man broke into the guesthouse through a balcony door and stole mobile phones and bags belonging to the guests.

The burglar was confronted by the occupants who tried to stop him, but he pushed them away and fled in a rental car which he first crashed into another parked car before fleeing.

Police identified the rental car near the scene, and collected various items as evidence.