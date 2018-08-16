Father charged after 3-year-old found wandering streets alone in Paphos

August 16th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Father charged after 3-year-old found wandering streets alone in Paphos

Paphos District Court

A 30-year-old man admitted charges relating to child negligence on Thursday after his three-year-old son was found wandering the streets of Paphos in the early morning hours of the previous day.

The man admitted offences relating to child protection and abuse and abandonment of a minor and was remanded in custody until Friday morning when the court is expected to announce his sentence.

The boy was seen wandering the streets of Paphos alone and half naked at 3am on Wednesday by a Paphos resident who notified police.

Officers went to the scene and collected the child who was placed in the care of the welfare office.

Police tracked down the parents, both EU nationals residing in Paphos permanently, aged 23 and 30.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close