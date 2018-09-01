Growing pains in the movies

The film business is chockablock with blockbusters filled with action and special effects sequences. But there are some films that speak of issues closer to home and whose story doesn’t need all the hype that goes along with Hollywood to be a hit. One such film is Boy on the Bridge.

The Summer Movie Marathon will show the film by local director Petros Charalambous on Wednesday. This coming-of-age drama, which is Charalambous’ first feature film, is based on the novel The Land of The Golden Apple by Eve Makis. It is set in the 1980s in a seemingly idyllic Cypriot village where 12-year-old Socrates finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation. Up to this point he was carelessly riding his bike and chit-chatting with local people in the village.

But now things are much more serious. While he looks for clues to solve the murder, he exposes a dark family secret that changes his life forever.

Boy on the Bridge

Screening of the 2017 drama. September 5. Constantia Open-air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. Tel: 22-349085