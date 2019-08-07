High temperatures with a chance of rain

While temperatures are expected to soar during the next few days some rain may fall on Wednesday inland and in the mountains, the Met service said.

It will be mostly clear in the morning but clouds will form in some areas in the early afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 39C in the Nicosia region and 31 to 33C in other areas.

At night they are expected to drop to 25C on the central plain and 19C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, clear weather will be accompanied by rising temperatures which will be above average for August.