Celine Dion might perform in Cyprus in 2020

World-famous Canadian singer Celine Dion has left her fans in Cyprus thrilled when she posted a picture on her Instagram profile saying: “See you soon Cyprus! Love, Celine”.

The Quebec-born singer, who rose to prominence back in the 1980s, sold more than 250 million albums worldwide throughout her career and in 2004 she received the Chopard Diamond Award at the World Music Awards recognizing her as one of the best-selling female artist of all time.

She has never come to Cyprus for a show.

Dion will embark on an international tour in 2020 and Cyprus, it appears, might just be one of her destinations.