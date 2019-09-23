September 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Celine Dion might perform in Cyprus in 2020

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Celine Dion

World-famous Canadian singer Celine Dion has left her fans in Cyprus thrilled when she posted a picture on her Instagram profile saying: “See you soon Cyprus! Love, Celine”.

The Quebec-born singer, who rose to prominence back in the 1980s, sold more than 250 million albums worldwide throughout her career and in 2004 she received the Chopard Diamond Award at the World Music Awards recognizing her as one of the best-selling female artist of all time.

She has never come to Cyprus for a show.

Dion will embark on an international tour in 2020 and Cyprus, it appears, might just be one of her destinations.

Related posts

Cyprus counting the cost of Thomas Cook collapse, thousands believed stranded (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou

Land department denies nefarious goings-on over land valuations

Elias Hazou

Walkers complain of dangerous mountain trails

Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos district residents call for removal of phone masts from area, citing cancer cluster

Lizzy Ioannidou

Turkish superiority should not distract us from the aim to find a Cyprus solution, House President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Ozersay departs for New York, Akinci to follow on Monday

Lizzy Ioannidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign