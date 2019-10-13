Akinci responds to criticism of his silence over Syria

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci took to Facebook to address criticism at home and in Turkey about his silence with regard to Turkey’s military offensive in Syria, CNA reported on Sunday.

The post was uploaded on Saturday night, the fourth day of the Turkish operations in northern Syria and following the criticism that he had not yet spoken out about it.

“I don’t think there is anyone who does not want the good of Turkey and to get rid of the problem of terrorism,” he wrote.

“As I have said before, even the 1974 [Cyprus] peace operation was a war and what was running was blood. That is why my greatest hope is for diplomacy to be mediated immediately and for a dialogue to start,” he added.

Staying silent, Akinci said, sometimes does not mean there are no words to say and sometimes situations are so confusing it’s difficult to come out with a simple yes or a no.

“And if what someone says will affect the situation, you may need to remain silent,” he said.

The criticisms made against him were coming from people who wished to learn his political view, and also those who were using his silence for their own political ends, and that is why he said he needed to clarify.

“The question is what is for the good of Turkey and those who live in Turkey can certainly answer that,” he said.

“For me, a happy and peaceful future of Turkey is possible to create through a dialogue between Turks, Kurds and Arabs, and all the peoples of the region. A situation must be created where Syria, within its territorial integrity, supports its borders, and Turkey can feel safe on its own borders.”

For this reason, Akinci said, he believes it would be very useful to rebuild Turkey-Syria relations as soon as possible while wishing Turkey’s relations with Egypt and other countries in the region could also improve. “A Turkey that will not fight but cooperate with the EU is for the best of all,” he added.

Akinci said that in 1974 he was 27 years old and served, “like any young Turkish man at the time, in the military operation that took place because of the fascist Greek junta”.

“That’s why I don’t want any society to live through the pain of war. I cannot wish for the blood of any Turkish, Kurdish or Arab child,” he added.

According to Politis on Sunday, Akicni’s post did not go down well in Ankara and he was criticised by Turkish Vice President Fuat Okay who in a series of Twitter postings accused Akinci’s statements of “lacking historical consciousness and knowledge”

“I believe that this unfortunate statement does not reflect the opinion of the Turkish Cypriots,” Okay said.

Following Ankara’s reaction, Akinci restricted access to his Facebook post, Politis said.