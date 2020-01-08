January 8, 2020

Expedited passport applications put on hold

By George Psyllides019

The civil registry and migration department announced Wednesday it will no longer accept applications for expedited issuance of biometric passports due to a serious technical problem.

The department assured the public that efforts were underway to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

A new announcement will be issued when the problem is resolved, the department said.


