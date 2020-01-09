January 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lidl bans single-use plastic products

By Staff Reporter00

By Niki Charalambous

Lidl Cyprus announced on Thursday that it has permanently banned single-use plastic from its shops since the end of last year.

Single-use plastic items such as straws, cups, plates and cutlery will no longer be sold in Lidl stores across Cyprus.

The company said it is one of the first organised food retail businesses to do so.

Lidl aims to further reduce plastic by 20 per cent and make use of 100 per cent recyclable materials on private label product packaging by 2025.

These measures were established by REset Plastic, an international strategy of the Schwarz group for plastic that Lidl Cyprus are part of.

The REset initiative has developed an international holistic strategy that consists of five sectors for action: reducing, (re)designing products to be recyclable, recycling, removal and research.

Using this action plan, the use of plastic is reduced and the cycle in the circular economy is closed, the company said.

 


Staff Reporter

