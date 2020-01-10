Victim of racial abuse explains why she was arrested for attempted burglary

The woman who was the victim of racist abuse in Larnaca early in October has posted a YouTube video explaining why she was named by local media on New Year’s Eve linking her to a burglary case.

Russian Svetlana Zaitseva, who had posted a video that went viral of two Cypriot women verbally assaulting her in a Larnaca car park three months ago, was named in the media as having been arrested on December 31 in relation to a burglary of an apartment in Limassol which took place four days before.

According to police, three Georgian men attempted to break into a luxury apartment in Limassol. The suspects were found driving a white car, purchased five days prior by Svetlana Zaitseva, police said.

According to Zaitseva, who on Thursday posted a second video in Russian on her Youtube account, she did not have any relation to the incident.

The video under the title “What really happened! How I turned from Hero in Cyprus into a criminal! From Zaitseva Svetlana Cyprus”, reveals her version of the story.

According to the 48-year-old, she gave the keys of the car to a friend before leaving for Christmas holidays and later transferred the car’s ownership to him.

Another video on her YouTube account shows her in Georgia on December 22.

While she was still abroad, she said she received a phone call from a man on December 29 asking for her full name without explaining the reason.

She returned from her holidays two days later, when a Greek Cypriot friend informed her through social media she was wanted by the police.

Zaitseva went to the police the following day to give a statement.

Police kept her at the station, the Russian woman said, where she explained that she had sold the car to a different person and showed them the document transfer.

The following day Zaitseva was taken to court to be remanded but the judge rejected police’s request and the woman was released.



