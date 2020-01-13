January 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest women in alleged knife attack

By Gina Agapiou00

Police arrested two women, 24 and 25, late on Sunday on suspicion of attacking a 27-year-old woman in a Paphos apartment.

The suspects were arrested after the woman claimed they had assaulted and injured her with a pocketknife on Friday evening.

She was treated in hospital for superficial wounds to the back and abdomen.

The woman, a Greek national, told officers she was at her flat at the time with her Syrian partner when they were visited by two Greek Cypriot women who demanded that she left the place. The complainant told police she only knows her alleged attackers’ first names.

A fight ensued during which the 27-year-old was injured.

The reason for the fight was the woman’s cohabitation with the individual from Syria, a preliminary investigation found.


Related posts

Man arrested for lighting flare during footie game

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested after suspicious cash found in his possession

Gina Agapiou

Missing girl found

CyprusMail

Christos Zannetou new Ayia Napa mayor

Andria Kades

Road collapse reignites Paphos to Polis highway debate

Bejay Browne

Loyalties to empire during the Great War

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign