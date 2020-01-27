January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prison inmate dies of liver failure

By Staff Reporter00

The prisons department on Monday announced that a 40-year-old inmate has died from liver failure at the Nicosia general hospital.

According to a written statement, the man, a foreign national, was suffering from a chronic illness and was being monitored by the physicians of the central prison.

He was admitted in hospital on January 23 after presenting high liver enzymes but died after his condition worsened.

Police are treating it as a sudden death case.

The embassy of the country of the deceased has been notified since he had no relatives living in Cyprus, the announcement said.

 


Staff Reporter

