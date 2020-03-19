March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus: COVID-19 Prevention and Protection measures

By Press Release0218

With respect for the protection of the health of its customers, service station dealers and their staff, ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus is strictly following the instructions of the Ministry of Health and in addition announces that it is proceeding immediately to disinfect all ESSO service stations in Cyprus in collaboration with Ermones Hygiene Services Ltd.

The disinfectants used are fully approved by the Cyprus Government; they are non-toxic, water-based and environmentally friendly and are offering protection against microbes/bacteria for a period up to 14 days,

Furthermore in cooperation with our Dealers we have proceeded to brief ESSO service station staff to faithfully adhere to the instructions provided by the Cyprus Government, including:

  1. Instructions for personal protection
  2. Useofdisposablegloves
  3. Provisionofhandsanitizersintheservicestationshopsaswellasotherprominentpositions

ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus wishes to assure the public and its ESSO service station  customers that it is monitoring the situation very closely as it develops and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the unimpeded supply of its sites with fuel. In addition, its payment terminals are in operation on a 24-hour basis in order to provide unimpeded service to the public.

In these difficult circumstances for us all, we would like to wish everyone to be well and stay safe.

ExxonMobil / Esso Cyprus



Related posts

Coronavirus: Private schools unsure what scrapping this year’s GCSE, A-level exams means for their students

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: PASCAL Schools Larnaka Adopt Hybrid E-Learning Classrooms

Press Release

Coronavirus: Two hospitalised patients now recovered – reports

George Psyllides

Government sends out text urging people to limit movements

Nick Theodoulou

Passenger with suspicious symptoms on Larnaca flight (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: All registered doctors and nurses under minister’s orders (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign