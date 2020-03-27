March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Coronavirus could kill 81,000 in US, says study

By Rumble01

The coronavirus pandemic could kill more than 81,000 people in the United States in the next four months and may not subside until June, according to a data analysis conducted by University of Washington School of Medicine.



Related posts

Indonesia races against time to build hospitals

Rumble

Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders

Rumble

Coronavirus winners: Peloton, pizza delivery and laptops

Rumble

How to explain your child about coronavirus?

Rumble

Croatian capital hit by ‘most powerful earthquake in 140 years’

Rumble

Millions face stay-at-home orders in U.S.

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign