June 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orchestra calls for donations of instruments so more children can play music

By Staff Reporter00

By Becky Kammitsi

Sistema Cyprus has called on people to donate wind instruments to offer a chance to more children to be a part of its orchestra.

Musical instruments such as flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, oboes, trombones, French horns, euphonium, percussion instruments as well as music stands can be precious for children that want to be a part of the Sistema Cyprus orchestra.

Sistema Cyprus is an El Sistema inspired programme that aims to make music education accessible to all children and youth, through the development of orchestras and choirs.

It has been operating since 2018 in Faneromeni, Nicosia and Faneromeni, Larnaca. A total of 200 children take part.

The collection points are:

Youth Information Centres of the Youth Board of Cyprus in all areas

Peace Room of Nicosia Municipality in 62 Ledras Street

Larnaca Cultural Foundation for Children and Youth in Faneromeni Larnaca

For more information contact 99 932997

 



Staff Reporter

