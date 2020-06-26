June 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for three suspects in child pornography case

By George Psyllides00
Paphos court

Three men were remanded in custody for five days in Paphos on Friday on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography on the web.

The men, 51, 31, and 27, were arrested on Thursday lunchtime.

Police said they seized five mobile phones and two laptops during searches at their properties.

Two of the phones and one laptop belong to the 51-year-old suspect. The second laptop and two other phones belong to the 31-year-old; the 27-year-old had a phone seized.

Police said the alleged offences took place between March 30 and April 3 in Paphos.

Investigators told the court that the offences were serious, and they expected to question about 40 people from the suspects’ immediate environment but also those who received the material, which showed minors being sexually abused.

Police did not rule out seeking assistance from Europol and Interpol in a bid to find the source of the material.



